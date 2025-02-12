An asteroid being monitored closely by scientists could potentially collide with Earth, but there is also the possibility of the space rock hitting the Moon.

According to latest calculations, there is a 2.1 per cent chance of the asteroid 2024 YR4 (40 to 90 metres in diameter) striking Earth in 2032 - the chances have doubled from the 1 per cent previously estimated by experts.

The asteroid was first discovered at on December 27 last year and has been observed since then.

So while the chances of It happening remain unlikely, it could potentially have disastrous consequence if it were to hit a densely populated part of our planet.

There's even a slimmer chance (still a chance nevertheless) of the asteroid - which is around the same length as the Leaning Tower of Pisa - hitting the Moon.

University of Arizona astronomer David Rankin has reportedly found that there is a 0.3 per cent chance of this occurring.

What would happen if the asteroid hit the Moon?

The Moon doesn't have a similar atmosphere to Earth and so this means it could have a greater impact due. The Moon can't slow down the asteroid with its atmosphere, meaning it would hit the surface at full speed.

To put this into perspective, this impact would be the force equivalent to 343 times the energy released by the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, according to New Scientist.

Consequently, it could result in the asteroid's impact making a crater on the Moon's surface with debris being released everywhere, and as we're nearby, Earth could see some on this debris travel our way.

"There is the possibility this would eject some material back out that could hit the Earth, but I highly doubt it would cause any major threat,” Dr Rankin told New Scientist.



As the asteroid continues to be analysed, NASA anticipates the more experts learn about it's path, the chances of it hitting Earth may be revised.

“There have been several objects in the past that have risen on the risk list and eventually dropped off as more data have come in,” according to the US space agency.

“New observations may result in reassignment of this asteroid to 0 as more data come in,” it added.

Let's hope we don't have a Don't Look Upscenario on our hands...

