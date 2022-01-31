A TikToker has gone viral after revealing a “hidden” iPhone button and feature that many people aren’t aware exists.

Tech expert Elly (@ellyawesometech) has amassed a following of over 838,000 people with her informative posts and reviews.

In one clip revealing a hidden feature, she wrote, “Back Tap is an insane hidden iPhone feature!”

Beginning the video she said: “You’re using your iPhone wrong if you’re not using the back tap feature.”

The feature is enabled when the iPhone user double taps on the Apple logo on the back of their phone.

She continued, explaining: “Yes, there’s a secret button on the back of your iPhone. I use back tap so I can Shazam a song in two seconds.”

Back Tap is an insane hidden iPhone feature! 🤭😳 #iphonetips #iphonetricks #apple #techtok #tech #ellyawesome

Next, she explained how to enable to feature, explaining that it can be set up under the accessibility tab in settings.

Back tap is under the touch features of the phone and allows users to select between double tap, triple tap or both.

It also allows you to choose which shortcuts are enabled for both double tap and triple tap, such as Shazaming a song, switching on the torch feature or taking a photo.

Viewers were absolutely baffled to learn that this feature exists and were excited to find that it works.

One person wrote: “Omg omg omg you have change my life forever.”

Another commented: “Why has nobody told me this.”

Someone else said: “I see lots of these hack videos and never use them. I immediately went and enabled this. Thank you!”

