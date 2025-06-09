Strawberry Moon: Everything we know about the full moon sighting this week

From two planets forming a 'smiley face', to a 'blood worm moon', there's always something to look out for up there in space.

But what is the latest one that has people talking?

There are 12 full moons in a year, but everyone should keep their eyes peeled for the upcoming "Strawberry Moon" in the nighttime sky this June, as it's a lunar event you wouldn't want to miss.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is a Strawberry Moon?

A full moon rises behind St Michael's Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018 in Cornwall, England. Tonight's strawberry moon, a name given to the full moon in June by Native Americans because it coincides with strawberry picking season. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Strawberry Moon is the sixth full moon of the year (and the last one before the summer solstice), will begin to rise in the east on June 11.

It may appear to have an amber, gold or reddish hue nearer the horizon due to the light having to travel through the dense atmosphere layer.

As the moon is currently at a major lunar standstill, it means this year's Strawberry Moon will be the lowest full moon since 2006 - and it only comes around every 18.6 years, causing the rising and setting of the moon to happen at the most extreme northern and southernmost points.

It will be the lowest full Moon until 2043, so it's a must-see for astronomy lovers.

Why is it called that?

No, the "Strawberry Moon" doesn't get its name from a hue or appearance change to a red or pink colour to resemble the fruit.

Rather, the full moon in June is referred to as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is a term Native American Algonquian tribes used to refer to the short strawberry harvesting season which occurs during this time, as per the Old Farmer's Almanac .

Alternative names

But that isn't the only name, as other Native American tribes have other names for it, such as Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon, which signifies looking after young crops, while Birth Moon and Hatching Moon represent a time of young animals and new life being born in the region.

Then there are European names for it, including Honey Moon and the Mead Moon, which represent the first honey harvest of the year.

When can I see it?

When to see the Strawberry Moon all depends on your location.

If you're based in North America, just before sunset, the moon will rise in the east on June 11, so it's one of the best times to see if you live in this area, with it reaching its peak at 3:44 am (ET)

Meanwhile, those based in the UK, the Strawberry Moon will be visible from around 10.46 pm on June 11, and you might also be able to see it the day before too.

Elsewhere, Venus, Saturn and the Moon set to form rare ‘smiley face’ planet alignment, and Two planets are set to form a 'smiley face' with the moon this week.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.