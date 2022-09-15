TikTok is down for loads of people, so what do we do now?

TikTok has not confirmed the outage or made a public statement about it yet, but #tiktokdown is trending on Twitter as users share their distress.

Meanwhile, DownDetector, which tracks websites, shows that almost 12,000 reports have been issued in the last 24 hours.

So understandably, people have done what they do every time a popular social media app is down - find another one to kill time on, make memes, and complain.

Here's how people are reacting to the temporary death of TikTok, on Twitter:

It follows last year's social media disaster when Snapchat went down and the internet was outraged.

We guess every social media platform has its bad days.

indy100 has approached TikTok to comment on this story.

