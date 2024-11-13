US government to 'pull back curtain' on UFO findings

Curious about the possibility of extraterrestrial life?

Then you'll want to tune into the public hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” that is taking place today (November 13) where the US government is set to “pull back the curtain” on UFOs.

“This second hearing on the topic of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) will attempt to further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the U.S. government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded,” the Committee On Oversight and Accountability said in an announcement.

“The hearing will examine the Department of Defense’s (DoD) reluctance to appropriately declassify material on UAPs, and ways to make sure the American public is better informed on this topic,” it added.

Here is all the information you need to know about the event.

Where is this taking place?

The hearing - which is open to the public - will take place today (November 13), on Capitol Hill at 11:30 am (ET) and will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Who are the expert witnesses set to appear?

The experts who will be at the hearing include Dr Tim Gallaudet, who is an oceanographer and retired Rear Admiral in the US Navy, as well as Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, and Michael Gold who is a member of NASA UAP Independent Study Team. Michael Shellenberger, co-founder of the Breakthrough Institute, will also appear.

What could we learn from the hearing?

Well, some believers have previously been disheartened about the contents of the last hearing in 2022 on this subject matter - which happened to be the first public Congressional hearing on UAPs in six decades.

However, we did learn some new information, such as there have been at least 400 sightings in recent times and 11 near-collisions, according to the US Department of Defense, along with two new videos of supposed sightings.

In March this year, a Pentagon report determined when looking at government investigations, academic research, or official reviews, there was "no evidence" that has ever "confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology."

There's even more bad news for believers as the report also rebuffed conspiracy theories surrounding the US covering up alien encounters.

Instead of possible aliens, the report states that human-made technology that belongs to foreign military power is the most likely explanation for phenomena sightings.

In a joint statement, Nancy Mace - Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman – and Glenn Grothman – Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairwoman - commented on the upcoming hearing.

“This is our second hearing on the topic of UAPs and the American people are tired of the obfuscation and refusal to release information by the federal government. Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose," they said.

“We can only ensure that understanding by providing consistent, systemic transparency. We look forward to hearing from expert witnesses on ways to shed more light and bring greater accountability to this issue,” said the pair, who are leading the hearing.

While this hearing may not be a complete expose of concrete evidence of extraterrestrial life here on Earth, those interested in UFOs will be able to get further details on UAP sightings and investigations.

