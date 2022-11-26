Earlier this year it was announced that a horror version of Winnie The Pooh was going to be released after Disney's copyright on the character expired.

Now another beloved animated character is going to be turned into a horror movie slasher villain and its probably one of the most innocent and delicate characters of them all.

The team that created Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and now working on Bambi: The Reckoning.

When you think about it Bambi is ripe for a horror film. For those that haven't seen the classic Disney movie from 1942, based on the 1923 Austrian novel (Warning: spoilers ahead) Bambi's mother dies very early into the movie after being shot by hunters, simply known as 'Man.'

Although Bambi doesn't seek revenge on the hunters in the original version, things will be a little different in the horror movie, where Bambi is out for blood.

Speaking to Dread Central, director Scott Jeffrey, who is working alongside Winnie The Pooh director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, said: "The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love.

"Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

Little is known about the movie at this stage but it comes off the back off of another announcement of a Disney character being turned into a horror movie after its copyright entered the public realm.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare will also be directed by Frake-Waterfield and will be a reimagining of the classic tale with a 'horrific twist.'

