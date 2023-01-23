An eagle-eyed Batman fan noticed a glaring error in the Netflix series That ‘90s show, and even hopes somebody got fired for it.

On Sunday, (22 January), Four Finger Discount, an Australian-based podcast network, took to its Twitter (@fourfingerpod) to address the show’s “blunder,” accompanied by a split image of the scenes in question.

The account wrote that the second episode of the show featured the 1995 film Batman Forever displayed in a video store.

“You can clearly see a ‘Batman Forever’ cover in the video store,” the network wrote, referencing the image of Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) at the store.

The Batman Forever film cover is circled in red for emphasis.

However, in the fourth episode of the show, the characters reference the Batman Forever film – and it was a real issue.

“Then, in Episode 4, the gang discuss going to see the film at the cinema. Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder,” the network continued.

This image featured the character Nikki (played by Sam Morelos), who said she, Leia (Callie Haverda), and Nate (Maxwell Donovan) have tickets to see Batman Forever.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People took to the post's comments section to give their opinions, with many pointing out other errors in the scenes.

One person wrote: “Also, Batman Forever came out in 1995, and yet The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which came out in 1997, is already in that video store.”

“I’m going to unironically point out that two tapes over is The Lost World, the sequel to Jurassic Park that comes out two years in the future from when this scene takes place,” another agreed.

Some believed Batman Forever could’ve been running at cheap movie theatres and also at the stores, with one writing: “Feasible that it could have been released on video and still playing at a 2nd run dollar theater, no?”

The original poster saw this comment, echoing previous comments about The Lost World.

“How is The Lost World also on the shelf next to it?” the account responded.

On the other hand, some people just didn’t seem to care about the error.

“It’s not that deep…” someone else added.

Check out what others had to say below, likening the scenes to The Simpsons.

This wouldn’t be the only time people have spotted inaccuracies in films or TV shows.

In a TikTok video shared by @redcobwedb, they discovered a mistake in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Grinch’s eyes appeared to go from yellow-green to brown.

Another instance was from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madnessafter a clip surfaced online showing a fearful man running with a briefcase running past Doctor Strange as he was trying to get away from Gargantos.

Interestingly, the man didn’t run past him once, twice, or three times but four times.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

