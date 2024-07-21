There's one dish you shouldn't order at a restaurant, according to Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay knows a thing or two about the restaurant business, that much is pretty clear.

He’s an authority on all things dining, with dozens of restaurants worldwide and seven Michelin stars, and according to him there’s one dish people should never order when it comes to eating out.

That dish? The soup of the day.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview with Town & Country, Ramsay said that restaurants can often reuse old produce and dress it up as a special.

Giving people a word of advice, Ramsay said: "Ask what yesterday’s soup du jour was before today’s special. It may be the case that it’s the soup du month."

So there you go – Ramsay knows best.

In the same interview, he also said that he often asks waiters and waitresses for guidance when ordering at new restaurants.

"It really depends on the restaurants, but servers tend to taste most of the dishes on the menu and can give you insight to what the chef has added or what locals love," he said.

"Being on the road, I’ve gotten a lot of great recommendations from servers."

It’s the first time that Ramsay’s been in the news since he was mercilessly mocked online after sharing the supposedly inspirational advice he received from his father-in-law.

The celebrity chef was talking about getting the money together for his first flat with partner Tana back in the day, when he asked her father, Chris Hutcheson, for a loan.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel