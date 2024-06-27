The biggest Glastonbury 2024 act clashes on each day of the festival

The full lineup for this year's Glastonbury has been released and it's sparked a discussion among festival-goers on which artists sets clash according to the timetable.

For 2024, the headline performers at Worthy Farm in Somerset are Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA with over 200,000 people expected to attend the iconic music festival which takes place between June 26 and June 30.

With over 80 stages, there is an abundance of entertainment to go and watch but it also means making the tricky choice if two or more of your favourite artists are performing at the same time.

Some tough decisions will need to be made - here is a summary of the biggest clashes.

On Friday, while Dua Lipa is headlining the Pyramid stage, Jamie xx is set to perform at the same time on the Woodies stage, Fontaines DC on the Park stage, Idles on the Other stage and Jungle on the West Holts stage.





While on Saturday you've got a choice between watching headliners Coldplay or alternatively going to see Disclosure on the Other stage, Jessie Ware on the West Holts stage, or Peggy Gou on the Park stage.

SZA is set to headline on Sunday night, and simultaneously The National will be performing on the Other stage, Justice on the West Holts stage, James Blake on the Woodies stage and London Grammar on the Park stage.

To see the full timetabled lineup with all the clashes to plan which musicians you want to see, visit the ClashFinder website.

