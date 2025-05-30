Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer could potentially join the world of Hyrule in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action movie and fans are over the moon.

An adaptation of Nintendo’s beloved franchise has been in development for some time, and a release date was finally unveiled earlier this year, with the movie pencilled in for March 26, 2027.

As Zelda fans await the official casting announcement, one name that already has buzz is Hunter Schaefer, who rose to fame playing Jules in the intense HBO teen drama series.

Film industry insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Schafer is being seriously considered for the role of Princess Zelda.

No official casting decisions have been announced, however fans have made it known that they would love to see the 26-year-old take on the role. Hunter herself has seen the fan-castings and said she’d love to play the role.

Back in 2023 when the film was confirmed, Hunter revealed she’s a fan of the video game series and would play the titular princess in a heartbeat. “That would be so cool,” Schafer told Variety . “I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.”

And that wasn’t the first time she spoke about the role. During an interview with ET the previous year, she gushed: “I mean yeah, that would be cool. I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That’s such a good game.”

Nintendo and Sony Pictures are collaborating on the project, which will be directed by Wes Ball who is known for his work on The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Fans are overjoyed with the latest casting rumours. Check out some of the reactions below:





Hunter is confirmed to return to Euphoria for the delayed third season.

