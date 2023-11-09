The 9 biggest movies and TV shows returning now the actors' strike is over

Hundreds of movies and TV shows are set to restart production after the actors' strike came to an end on 9 November.

After nearly four months of strike action the screen actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, reached a tentative agreement with studios in Hollywood after demanding for new protections over royalties and the use of AI in actors’ contracts.

It means several highly anticipated blockbusters and TV shows will rush back into action, while promotion for previously released films such as Oppenheimer can restart ahead of awards season.

Here are some of the biggest ones.

Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott’s sequel to his Oscar-winning Gladiator is set to star Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, after it was halted two months into production.

The film, which was initially set for release in November 2024, will likely be pushed back a little.

That may be no bad thing, as it means we’ll all be thinking about the Roman Empire for a little bit longer.

Deadpool 3

The third edition of Ryan Reynolds’ antihero franchise had already been hit by the writers’ strike before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

It was reportedly 50 per cent complete when actors also had to down tools, but the return will see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character back on big screens.

Reynolds tweeted today that it would aim for a summer 2024 release, after an initial release date of May.

Wonka

Timothée Chalamet films were hit particularly hard by the actors’ strike, after his other big release, Dune Part 2, was also pushed back to 2024.

Wonka will see the actor play the mysterious chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in a prequel. Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant will also be involved.

It was already scheduled for a Christmas 2023 release date which, given the fact filming had already finished, will likely still be in place now the strike is over.

Wicked

The big screen adaptation of the hugely popular musical was announced all the way back in 2012, but production didn’t start until December last year.

The film will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and will be split into two parts, with the first set for release in November 2024.

Composer Stephen Schwartz revealed that there were just 10 days left of production when the strike happened meaning that, presumably, its premiere won't be pushed back too far.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will take viewers back to Middle-earth – yet again – on the silver screen

It comes after the most expensive TV show ever made, Rings of Power, also came out on Amazon Prime this year.

The new movie will feature Miranda Otto, who played Éowyn in the original films, as well as Succession star Brian Cox.

In August 2023, Warner Bros pushed back the film’s release from April to December 2024 because of the strikes.

The Last of Us season two

Another one for Pedro Pascal fans, the second season of The Last of Uscould be a little way off as he works on the remainder of Gladiator 2.

However, it will be hotly anticipated after the huge success of the first season, which tells the story of a pandemic nearly wiping out the human race, turning most into zombies.

The White Lotus season three

Mike White’s award-winning comedy had been pushed back into 2025 because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Production is due to start in early 2024, and with the actors’ strike out of the way, casting news is likely to follow shortly.

Emily in Paris season four

Oh yes, social media obsessives, your favourite vapid Netflix hit is returning, starring Lily Collins.

And, without giving any spoilers, it will hopefully resolve the cliffhanger at the end of the third season.

Filming is set to start in early 2024, meaning it probably hasn’t been affected too badly by the strikes in the end.

Stranger Things season five

And finally, the kids will return to TV screens for one last series of Stranger Things, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

There isn’t a release date for it yet, but the show's director and executive producer Shawn Levy recently insisted he isn't worried about the cast ageing for the show's fifth season.

Nonetheless, it’s a good thing the strikes are over for this one, because those kids ain’t getting any younger.

