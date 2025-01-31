Nirvana's surviving members made a brief unannounced and unexpected reunion during FireAid, a charity concert raising money for those affected by the LA wildfires.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear reunited to perform four tracks during a short set in Inglewood on Thursday (January 30) night.

Four different women sang for the band during each song in place of the late Kurt Cobain.

'Breed' was fronted by St Vincent, 'School' was led by Kim Gordon and Joan Jett sang 'Territorial P******s'.

Violet Grohl fronted Nirvana with her dad on drums behind her to close their short set at FIREAID with 'All Apologies' / Getty Images for FIREAID

But perhaps the most emotional moment was when Violet Grohl came out to end the set by performing 'All Apologies' with her dad on the drums behind her.

The set was completely unannounced and it caused fan meltdown on social media.

"Holy s***," one posted.

Another said: "Nirvana fronted by a variety of bada*s women is the way Kurt would have wanted it!"

"ARE YOU KIDING ME???" one exclaimed.

Another said: "Nirvana being casually resurrected on the FireAid bill without any warning, and playing four songs with all rotating women vocalists, is completely unreal."

"Breathtaking," one said.

"Never in my life would I have expected Nirvana to get back together for a quick set at a charity concert. That was f*****g incredible," another posted.

"SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP THAT'S NIRVANA," one said.

Another posted: "Kurt Cobain loved Sonic Youth and Kim Gordon - that was totally awesome!!!!!"

One asked: "How the hell is Dave Grohl keeping it together right now at #FireAidBenefitConcert? He's playing the drums (which he rarely does anymore) for a Nirvana song but instead of his dead best friend singing 'All Apologies' it's his f*****g daughter and she's nailing it."

And another said: "Violet Grohl fronting Nirvana. I have to think Kurt would approve."

