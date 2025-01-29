Fans heartbroken as hit band breakup following 'revelations' about two members

Fans of US pop-rock band Coin have been left heartbroken after frontman Chase Lawrence announced on Instagram the band would be breaking up because of "revelations" around two of his bandmates.

Coin first released music in 2012 but in an Instagram post on Coin's official account on January 28, Lawrence explained why the band "can no longer continue".

He wrote: "I have recently become aware of revelations around my bandmates and want to share some thoughts directly with all of you.

"I believe in accountability and doing what's right. Three months ago, I made the decision to move forward without my drummer, and yesterday, I parted ways with my guitarist.

"Their behaviours directly conflict with my values and I am devastated for anyone who has been affected by these actions.

"Unfortunately, these developments have led me to the decision that Coin can no longer continue as a band.

"There's a lot to figure out about the future but I know I'm not done making music yet."

While fans were left heartbroken by the band breaking up in the comments, many have backed Lawrence and shared "respect" for what he has done.

One said: "Really sad I never got to see Coin in person. But Chase, your music has meant a ton to me over the years. I will absolutely be paying attention to whatever is next, wishing you the best."

"Respectable as hell. Will be following whatever solo endeavours you pursue," another commented.

One said: "While this is sad and shocking, it's deeply reassuring to see that your morals outweigh your need to maintain something that's become deeply tainted. Coin has provided me with so much joy and comfort over the years and I'm so glad to know that the voice behind the music will stand for what's right when it matters most. Much love to you Chase and to anyone affected by this."

Another replied: "You were the heart of the band Chase, time to shine solo."

"Coin breaking up was not on the 2025 bingo card. Thank you for the amazing vibes your music brought," one commented.

No details of the revelations have been addressed.

