The official film trailer for Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation has arrived, and fans are hyped to see how the popular book by Emily Henry translates on screen.

This marks the first film adaptation of one of Henry’s novels, which is a New York Times Bestseller and a big hit on BookTok - the large community of people who discuss books on the social media platform TikTok.

If you're looking for a friends-to-lovers romance to warm up your winter, then you're in for a treat - here's everything we know so far following the trailer release.

What is the film about?

Netflix

The film follows unlikely best friends, free-spirited Poppy (Emily Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Tom Blyth), who have been pals for 10 years. Despite living in different places, they spend every summer vacation together.

According to the synopsis, "The careful balance of their friendship is tested when Poppy and Alex begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

Who is in the cast?

Netflix

Here is who you expect to see on your screens when watching People We Meet on Vacation:

Alex (Tom Blyth)

Poppy (Emily Bader)

Poppy’s parents, Jimmy and Wanda (Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon)

Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith (Jameela Jamil)

Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith (Jameela Jamil) Sarah (Sarah Catherine Hook)

Trey (Lucien Laviscount)

David (Miles Heizer)

Nam (Tommy Do)

Buck (Lucas Gage)

Rachel (Alice Lee)

Julian (Spencer Neville)

Daisy (Madeleine Akua)

Ed Nilsen (Ian Porter)

Stacey (Bethany Anne Lind)

Bob (Michael A. Newcomer)

When does the film come out?

We don't have to wait too long for the film to be released, as People We Meet on Vacation comes out on January 9 on Netflix.

How have book fans reacted to the film trailer?

Following the trailer being released, viewers and fans have been taking to social media to share their enthusiasm for the upcoming film.

One person said, "OH MY GOD THIS IS EVEN MORE PERFECT THAN I COULD'VE EVER IMAGINED."

A second person wrote, "You guys the lack of real classic romcoms is over like we’re so back we’ve never been this back WE SURVIVED THE GREAT WAR!!!"

"Obsessed with the When Harry Met Sally call backs in People We Meet on Vacation," a third person added.

A fourth person commented, "Me currently liking everything and anything about the People We Meet on Vacation trailer."

"Seated for the slow burn," another person shared.

Someone else reacted, " ON VACATION YOU CAN BE ANYONE YOU WANT' THE FIRST LINE OF THE BOOK!!!!!!"

Elsewhere from Indy100, This new Christmas movie has been watched 20 million times in a week, and Stranger Things fans create Volume 2 trailer with scenes we didn't see.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.