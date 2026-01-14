Marty Supreme has become the entertainment talking point of 2026, not least thanks to its all-star cast including Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, and Tyler, The Creator.

But now it's been shared that there was one more secret star that played a pretty major role in the storyline - except, we never actually saw him on screen.

In fact, director Josh Safdie revealed that none other than Twilight alum Robert Pattinson was in Marty Supreme...and no one noticed.

“No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” Safdie said during a conversation at London's BFI Southbank.

“It’s like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff and I was like, 'I don’t know any British people'. So he’s the umpire.”

Suddenly, everyone can hear it.

The scene in particular is taken from the British Open semifinals where Marty Mauser (Chalamet) faces off against Hungary's champion Bela Kletzki (Géza Röhrig).

"Assumed he had to have been doing a voice for me not to notice and then heard this clip and was like 'oh yeah that’s just Robert Pattinson'", one person wrote.

"That's one of those things that if he had never said it, it absolutely would've gone entirely undiscovered, but now that I know, it's actually impossible for me to unhear Rob's voice", another echoed.

A24

"How did I not notice?", a third added.

It could also explain a moment from a Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test Pattinson took back in November 2025, when he was asked if he'd ever work with the Safdie brothers again (having starred in 2017's Good Time). When the test came back 'deceptive', he simply responded: "That's crazy."

Just when we thought Marty Supreme couldn't get better, Josh Safdie always knows how to surprise us.

