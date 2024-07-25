What is Skibidi Toilet and why is Michael Bay making a movie about it?

The bizarre Skibidi Toilet YouTube show is being made into a film and one director in particular has their sights set on it.

Skibidi Toilet is a popular internet series that has found viral fame with the help of TikTok after becoming a meme on the platform .

The show was first shared in 2023 by its creator Alexey Gerasimov on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! The initial 11-second video showed a man’s head singing and emerging from a toilet. The show has blossomed ever since with each video racking up millions of views.

The series is centred around singing and dancing disembodied heads that lurk in toilets. It follows the conflict that arises between the Skibidi Toilets themselves, as well as their beef with the “Cameramen” – people with CCTV cameras on their heads and whom the Skibidi Toilets try to kill.

The YouTube series now has more than 70 episodes and may soon be making it to the big screen, with director Michael Bay keen to make it into a movie and TV show.

skibidi toilet 72 (full episode) www.youtube.com





Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman told Variety : “We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side. But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us.”

While not much is yet known about how this would happen, Bay has directed action movies such as Transformers and it is hoped he has the storytelling chops to be able to successfully bring the strange YouTube series to a wider, more mainstream audience.

