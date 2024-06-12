One of Taylor Swift's dancers said he wanted to "be super respectful about the culture" before purchasing a tartan kilt.

Kameron Saunders, who has been a backup dancer for Swift's Eras Tour, posted photos of him in a tartan outfit around Edinburgh, after Swift performed three nights in a row at Murrayfield Stadium.

In the post's caption he said he had, "always wanted an authentic kilt", but wanted to be "respectful" after concerns that would offend Scots without proper knowledge behind the item of clothing.

Saunders, who is from St Louis, Missouri, said he visited a kilt seller during his time in Scotland in order to be educated on the garment.

"Prior to purchasing I had an extensive conversation with the salesman who educated me so very wonderfully about kilts, accessories, Scottish history, Scottish last names, tartans, the thistle, etc." He wrote. "He assured me that I could wear this outfit with pride. So that's what I'm doing!"





Saunders is well known to Swifties as he is the only dancer to speak during Swift's concerts. During the performance of her song 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', Saunders usually responds with the words "like, ever".

Depending on where Swift is performing, the words can change to reflect the location. During the Edinburgh shows his responses were, "nae chance," "ya wee radge," and "bolt ya rocket".

Writer at The Atlantic, Helen Lewis, wrote on Twitter/X, "Enjoyed Taylor Swift's dancer worrying that he might be culturally appropriating tartan."

Many said Saunders' sentiments were "sweet" and "respectful":





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.