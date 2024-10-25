Tommy Fury's next fight rumoured after ‘shock exit from I'm a Celeb’

Tommy Fury has reportedly pulled out of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!talks, with the show set to begin in just a few weeks.

The boxer and former partner of Molly Mae had been rumoured to star in the show, with The Sun reporting that he’s no longer set to be involved despite being in discussions with producers for months.

According to reports, the 25-year-old will now focus on his next boxing match – which is thought to be a rematch between him and KSI.

Fury previously fought KSI back in October 2023, with Fury winning by majority decision.

A TV insider told the publication: "Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I'm A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too."

"Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they'll now be looking at which ones fit best into the lineup already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.

"With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show's history."

The upcoming series of the ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec is rumoured to feature the likes of Coleen Rooney, as well as N Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa.

In August, Molly-Mae and Tommy, who first met on the reality show Love Island, announced their shock split after five years together.

During their relationship, they had their daughter Bambi in January 2023 and got engaged six months later.

