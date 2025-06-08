Ben Askren hospitalised: Tributes paid as former UFC star ‘unresponsive’

Tributes have been paid to Ben Askren after he was hospitalised and ‘unresponsive’ with pneumonia.

The former UFC star and MMA fighter’s wife, Amy Askren, shared an update with her followers about the news.

She wrote: "You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something.

“He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He's currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and peace."

Amy also requested privacy for her and her family during an incredibly difficult time.

Who is Ben Askren?

Askren is a former MMA fighter, who retired in 2019. After his retirement from MMA, he moved to UFC and beat Robbie Lawler, as well as suffering a defeat to Jake Paul in 2021.

During his career, Askren also represented Team USA at the 2008 Olympics in wrestling. He became an MMA professional in 2009.

Tributes paid for Ben Askren

The MMA world has sent messages of support for Askren and his family since the news broke.

Henry Cejudo wrote: “Pray for Ben Askren.”

Ariel Helwani wrote: "Wanted to send positive thoughts to Ben Askren, who is currently hospitalized battling serious health issues. Askren developed pneumonia very recently, according to his wife, in addition to other serious illnesses. He’s battling right now.

"Hang in there, @Benaskren. You got this."

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking