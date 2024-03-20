Bruno Fernandes admits reporter's heartwarming comment made him 'emotional'

Bruno Fernandes appeared to be touched by a reporter's kind words about his role as Manchester United captain following the side's win against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The match which took place at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17) was an unforgettable clash that ended 4-3 to the Red Devils after Amad Diallo managed to deliver a last-minute winner in extra time against their rivals to put them through to the semi-final.

In a post-match interview with a MUTV reporter, Fernandes discussed how he led his side to the sensational victory and gave compliments to his teammates Diallo, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Near the end of the discussion, the reporter then wanted to praise Fernandes for his efforts as he told the attacking midfielder: “You’ve been a kind captain there, giving everybody a bit of praise, so I’m going to give some to you."

“You are always available for this team. You always give everything that you can physically. It is appreciated by the fans all the way around the stadium. I hope you know how much you are loved by the fans.”

To which Fernandes was clearly moved by the reporter showing some appreciation for him and admitted it made him "a little bit emotional."

“I appreciate that. You’ve got me a little bit emotional because there are good and bad moments, but I am always there for them," Fernandes replied.

“He wanted us to show ourselves, give options and have belief because we’ve done it many times coming back from bad results and we will do it again, that was the message.”





Fans also shared their support for Fernandes as one person wrote: "Don’t care what anyone says this lad loves the club," while another added: "This is what a captain does. Role model."

Following their win, Man United will face Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on April 20.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp stormed out of an interview after facing 'really dumb' question following the loss at Old Trafford.

