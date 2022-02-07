Spotify is a creator company, says Daniel Ek

Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, said the digital music service is a creator company.

"We're trying to balance creative expression with the safety of our users, and of course, this is a very complicated issue," Ek said in a statement.

According to Bang Showbiz, Spotify also aspires to reach 50 million creators worldwide. They also want to continue investing in tools and resources for creators on the platform.

"We want to be the best place for audio creators. We've only scratched the surface of the creative potential in audio," Ek said.



The White House recently praised the company for adding advisory warnings to podcasts following Covid-19 misinformation debacle surrounding Joe Rogan.

Sign up to our newsletters here.