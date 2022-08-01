Shakira could spend eight years in jail for alleged tax fraud

Spanish prosecutors are trying to bring an eight-year and two-month prison term against Shakira, after she allegedly committed tax fraud.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer reportedly failed to pay 14.5 million euros (£12.2m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 - and she could have a further 24 million euro (£20.2m) fine to cough up on top.

Despite having multiple homes, she spent over six months each year in Barcelona, making her tax eligible.

Representatives of the 45-year-old are "fully confident of her innocence" and she has opted to go to trial.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.