Amir Khan promises to 'slap' Jake Paul if he beats Mike Tyson

Ex-boxing champion Amir Khan has threatened Jake Paul by promising to “slap” him if he beats Mike Tyson.

The highly anticipated match is set to stream live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Friday (15 November), with experts and boxing fans predicting who will come out on top.

One factor people are thinking about is the considerable 31-year age gap between the 58-year-old Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul, especially since the clash was meant to take place in July but had to be postponed to November due to Tyson having a health issue.

Among those who believe Tyson still has the power to beat the YouTuber-turned-boxer is Amir Khan as the light-welterweight champion has gone so far as to say he'll “slap” the "Problem Child" if he beats the boxing legend.

“If he gets beat you want to protect your friend and jump in and say I’ll give a beating for him. So if he beats Mike Tyson yeah definitely I’d like to give him a little slap and sort him out,” Khan told Prime Casino.

The 37-year-old added that Paul is a “good fighter” and that he is “concerned” for his pal Tyson.

“I am concerned. Yeah, 100 per cent. Every fight you go into, especially at the age he’s at — is he going to take it seriously? I think so, but how seriously is he going to take it” Khan explained.

“We don’t really want it to get to that here fighters who have been world champions, and been up there as one of the best out there, now being beaten by YouTubers? It’s not a good look for boxing.”

