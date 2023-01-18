Jay Briscoe: Wrestling world mourns loss of star following tragic death

Professional wrestler and reigning Ring of Honor tag team champion Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh has tragically died, aged 38 following a car accident in his home state of Delaware on Tuesday.
Details are still limited on the incident but Delaware State Police did confirm that an accident had occurred on the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 PM Eastern. A driver of another car has reportedly died but it is unknown how many vehicles were involved.
Shore News Beacon reported that "four patients were trapped" and there were "two critical patients" one being confirmed as a child. Due to the tragic accident, Laurel School District confirmed that their schools would be closed on Wednesday.
The sad news was confirmed by All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, who also owns ROH. He wrote: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Jay had been wrestling since 2000 and was a mainstay on the American independent scene for more than two decades as well as wrestling in Japan and Europe. He and his brother were regarded as one of the best tag teams ever and held the ROH tag team championships 13 times. Jay was also a distinguished singles wrestler having won the ROH World Championship twice during his illustrious career.
Given the longevity of his career and the respect that he garnered, tributes from across the wrestling world have been pouring in for the 38-year-old.
\u201cI don\u2019t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don\u2019t want to know.\n\nYou believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you.\n\nI love you Jay.\u201d— Adam Cole (@Adam Cole) 1674026982
\u201cI don\u2019t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn\u2019t be here without them. I\u2019m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I\u2019m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.\u201d— Sami Zayn (@Sami Zayn) 1674013439
\u201cHeard this tragic news while flying. I\u2019m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I\u2019m heartbroken for his family.\u201d— MATT HARDY (@MATT HARDY) 1674011180
\u201cWith a broken heart, we mourn the loss of Jay Briscoe.\n\nA Fighter, a Brother, a Father, and a Champion. Thanks for the memories. \n\nWe love you and we will never forget you.\n\nRest in Peace \ud83d\ude4f\ud83d\udda4\u201d— GameChangerWrestling (@GameChangerWrestling) 1674018030
\u201cIt is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.\u201d— All Elite Wrestling (@All Elite Wrestling) 1674010433
\u201cAn incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.\u201d— Triple H (@Triple H) 1674010826
\u201cBeing in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don\u2019t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.\u201d— Seth \u201cFreakin\u2019\u201d Rollins (@Seth \u201cFreakin\u2019\u201d Rollins) 1674021065
\u201cJay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I\u2019m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.\n#RIPJayBriscoe\u201d— Christopher Daniels (@Christopher Daniels) 1674006428
\u201cJay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I\u2019m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro\u201d— Kyle O'Reilly (@Kyle O'Reilly) 1674013983
\u201cRIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.\ud83d\ude4f\n\n@SussexCoChicken \n#DemBoyz\u201d— The Usos (@The Usos) 1674007901
\u201cRIP Jay Briscoe.\n\nYou have left many great matches in Japan. You are still in the memories of Japanese fans.\u201d— Konosuke Takeshita \u7af9\u4e0b\u5e78\u4e4b\u4ecb (@Konosuke Takeshita \u7af9\u4e0b\u5e78\u4e4b\u4ecb) 1674006277
\u201cDevastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe\u2019s family.\u201d— Renee Paquette (@Renee Paquette) 1674006549
\u201cI've known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan\nWatched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy\nI was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt\nI wish I did\nWhenever I saw them I'd say\nLuv me some Briscoes\nPrayers for his family\u201d— Tommy Dreamer (@Tommy Dreamer) 1674007227
\u201cI\u2019m devastated and heartbroken\u2026\n\nJay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was a real one. Every time we saw each other we\u2019d both light up and hug one another. My condolences and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest In Peace my brother.\u201d— ROCKY ROMERO\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7 aka \u201cChico El Luchador\u201d (@ROCKY ROMERO\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf7 aka \u201cChico El Luchador\u201d) 1674006882
\u201cCM Punk paid tribute to Jay Briscoe on his Instagram story\u201d— Robert DeFelice | Fightful, WrestleZone (@Robert DeFelice | Fightful, WrestleZone) 1674009106
Briscoe's final ever social media post was a picture of him and his brother celebrating with a 'new hat' which had 13X written on it, indicating the number of times they had won the ROH tag belts.
