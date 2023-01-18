Jay Briscoe: Wrestling world mourns loss of star following tragic death

Professional wrestler and reigning Ring of Honor tag team champion Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh has tragically died, aged 38 following a car accident in his home state of Delaware on Tuesday.

Details are still limited on the incident but Delaware State Police did confirm that an accident had occurred on the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 PM Eastern. A driver of another car has reportedly died but it is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Shore News Beacon reported that "four patients were trapped" and there were "two critical patients" one being confirmed as a child. Due to the tragic accident, Laurel School District confirmed that their schools would be closed on Wednesday.

The sad news was confirmed by All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, who also owns ROH. He wrote: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Jay had been wrestling since 2000 and was a mainstay on the American independent scene for more than two decades as well as wrestling in Japan and Europe. He and his brother were regarded as one of the best tag teams ever and held the ROH tag team championships 13 times. Jay was also a distinguished singles wrestler having won the ROH World Championship twice during his illustrious career.

Given the longevity of his career and the respect that he garnered, tributes from across the wrestling world have been pouring in for the 38-year-old.





































































Briscoe's final ever social media post was a picture of him and his brother celebrating with a 'new hat' which had 13X written on it, indicating the number of times they had won the ROH tag belts.











