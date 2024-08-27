Joe Rogan has given his verdict on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match and believes the retired boxer could pull off a win despite concerns about Tyson's health.

Tyson and Paul are set to participate in Netflix's first-ever living boxing event. It was initially scheduled to take place on July 20 but the 58-year-old had to postpone due to an ulcer flare up so the fight will now take place on November 15.

During a recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode, Rogan discussed with actor Russell Crowe why Tyson could still be a threat despite his age.

“He’s [Paul] a very good boxer. He trains hard. He can fight," Rogan said of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Then Rogan shared his thoughts on Tyson: "58 is 58, no matter what. But 58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones who lives down the street. It’s a different kind of human being and he can still knock your f**king head into another dimension if he can catch you."

“The thing is can he catch a 28-year-old guy who’s on the top of his career and winning legitimate boxing matches?” Rogan questioned.

Joe Rogan (left) discussed the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match with actor Russell Crowe (right) YouTube/PowerfulJRE

"I mean, he’s beating former UFC world champions like Tyron Woodley. Jake had that very good fight with Tommy Fury who’s a legitimate boxer, that was a very good fight.

"And he just beat up Mike Perry who was a bare-knuckle champion, he’s a real fighter, he can fight and if Mike Tyson and him are fighting and Mike can’t catch him? Then it’s hard to tell."

He added: “If Mike Tyson and him are fighting and he can’t catch him and Mike has bad knees or his back’s bad… I mean, I don’t know what’s going on with him physically.”

Crowe then shared his experience of meeting Tyson and admitted how "terrified" he was of him.

"The thing is, I was quite enjoying the second phase of Mike’s life," the actor said.

“I was terrified of him as a boxer. He was terrifying. Even when I met him backstage at a stadium one time at a fight, I was like ‘I’m still terrified of you’.

“What bothers me with this whole thing is that he’s got to kind of slide back into that warrior and I’m just not sure that he needed to do it."

On the upcoming boxing event, Crowe said: "I just hope for the both of them that it transcends the circus-type atmosphere, it's a legit fight and nobody gets hurt.

"Me at 60 vs me at 28, but it's Mike Tyson so it's very different."

