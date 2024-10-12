YouTuber, boxer and rapper JJ 'KSI' Olatunji’s latest release 'Thick of It' – including such amazing lyricism as “from the screen / to the ring / to the pen / to the king” – continues to face widespread mockery and criticism online, to the extent that Conor McGregor wants to fight the content creator “for that bulls*** song he released alone”.

KSI dropped the track - which features fellow musician Trippie Redd - on 4 October, together with a second solo single called 'Low' which has received far less hate in comparison.

The songs also came amid an online feud between Olatunji and Dan 'DanTDM' Middleton, after the Minecraft YouTuber called out the Sidemen member’s new Lunchly lunch kit brand – created with Logan Paul and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson to rival Lunchables.

On 16 September, Middleton quote tweeted a tweet about the lunch kits and wrote: “What happened to YouTubers man … This is selling stuff for the sake of making money, simple.

“How does this benefit their fans? This is selling crap to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.

“Do better.”

KSI proceeded to clap back with several tweets and a YouTube video, which saw the 'Lamborghini' rapper mocked for his many responses to just one single post from Middleton.

The backlash and ridicule prompted Olatunji to release an “apology”, which was actually just a link for people to pre-save 'Thick of It' which turned into a link to the official music video when the single was finally out.

Now, Irish mixed martial artist McGregor has waded into the hate in an interview with Misfits Boxing - of which KSI is a co-founder - at a press conference for the latest Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Friday.

Responding to the callout on Twitter/X, KSI said McGregor was “such an idiot”.

It’s not the first time that McGregor has taken a swipe at the YouTuber, as back in August last year he challenged KSI to a fight following Anthony Joshua’s victory against Robert Helenius.

“He couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory. So if he wants to get in here, we’ll give him a fight – bare-knuckle, if you want,” he said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.