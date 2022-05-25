Logan Paul says he's running for President - and literally no one wants it

YouTuber Logan Paul says he plans to run for president in 2032, and says brother Jake would be his secretary of defence.

"I’m 26, and I’ll be eligible to run for president when I’m 35," he said on The MMA Hour. "That gives me nine more years to become the best version of myself possible and to learn as much as I can about people, culture, society, where we fall short, and where we're strong."

Jake Paul said they'd consider running as a duo, and would flip a coin to decide roles.

