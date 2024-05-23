Man City relegation odds slashed over 'near future' hearing about 115 charges

Man City fans might want to look away now, after odds on the team getting relegated from the Premier League next season dropped dramatically among some bookmakers.

It might sound improbable, given that City have just won their fourth successive league title, but new reports are emerging surrounding the 115 charges against them for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules – which City deny.

In fact, as soon as City secured their league win last Sunday (May 19), "115 charges" started trending on X / Twitter .

Breaches saw Everton deducted eight points and Nottingham Forest deducted four points this season, and now speculation is mounting around potential deductions for City in the future.

Now, some bookmakers have slashed the odds of Manchester City being relegated, given that the club faces a ‘landmark hearing’ from an independent commission in the autumn.

It’s being reported that the trial is being earmarked for October or November, but the league have yet to confirm a date.

Now, several betting companies are offering odds of 25/1 for City to go down.

Back in April, the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters said the case against Manchester City over alleged breaches of its financial rules “will resolve itself in the near future”.

Masters added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

City said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

