The craziest Mike Tyson v Jake Paul bets people can put on as Paul wagers $40m

The controversial yet highly-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is drawing ever closer and there are some absolutely wild bets punters can place ahead of the boxing match.

The former world heavyweight champion takes on the YouTuber turned boxer at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in the first event of its kind to be live-streamed on Netflix.

The event itself will begin at 1am GMT on November 16, and at 5pm PT and 8pm ET on November 15; the ringwalk for Tyson v Paul is expected to start three hours after that.

And ahead of the event, BetOnline has a number of popular, long-shot bets on if there will be any biting during the fight.

Tyson infamously bit off Evander Holyfield's ear during their fight in 1997 and fans seem to be waging on history repeating itself.

There are odds of 10,000/1+ for Tyson to bite Paul's ear and up to 50,000/1+ if he bites Paul's genitals.

Yes, really. There's even a market for Paul biting Tyson.

Of course, these outrageous bets are fairly tongue-in-cheek and always gamble responsibly.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul had to be separated at the weigh-in after Tyson landed a slap on Paul's face / Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Paul himself has made a number of bets ahead of the fight, including his share of the fight's "purse" thought to be around $40m (excluding any bonuses) with Katie Taylor and Neeraj Goyat who are both on the undercard.

He also made $1m bets with a number of other fighters who don't think he has what it takes to beat Tyson.

During the weigh-in, tempers finally fully flared as Tyson could not hold himself back from reacting to Paul's antics.

As the pair prepared to face-off, Paul crawled his way up to Tyson before standing up in front of his face seemingly in an effort to intimidate him.

But Tyson it seems is done with Paul's shenanigans and Tyson was held back by security after landing a slap to Paul's face.

Further footage seems to show it was because Paul stepped on Tyson's toes.

The boxing match was due to take place in July but had to be postponed after Tyson sustained an ulcer flare-up which meant he could not fight.

The bout got rescheduled to November 16 and ever since the fight was announced back in March, opinions have been flying around as to how the fight will go.

During his professional career from 1985-2005, Tyson ended with a record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts.

Paul's current record since he started in 2018 is 10-1 and his one loss was in 2023 against Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, by split decision.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.