A male poker player has triggered a debate after he entered a women's match - and won the whole thing.

Dave Hughes, 70, entered the Texas Hold’em event at the World Series of Poker’s Ladies event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and won the $5,555 (£4,419) kitty despite not being a woman at all.

This happened because Florida casinos are prohibited from banning men from entering women’s tournaments thanks to the state's anti-discrimination laws.

Despite these laws, of the 83 players who signed up to the tournament, Hughes was the only male to enter.

And when he won, people were pretty peeved.

Professional player Ebony Kenney wrote:

Professional poker player Charlie Carrel added:

Believe it or not, stuff like this has happened before.

According to the New York Post, former World Series of Poker champion Abraham Korotki entered the women's-only tournament and took home the pot of $20,982, beating all the women he was competing with.

We just wonder if the irritated women playing with Hughes managed to maintain their poker faces?

