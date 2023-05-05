A male poker player has triggered a debate after he entered a women's match - and won the whole thing.
Dave Hughes, 70, entered the Texas Hold’em event at the World Series of Poker’s Ladies event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and won the $5,555 (£4,419) kitty despite not being a woman at all.
This happened because Florida casinos are prohibited from banning men from entering women’s tournaments thanks to the state's anti-discrimination laws.
Despite these laws, of the 83 players who signed up to the tournament, Hughes was the only male to enter.
And when he won, people were pretty peeved.
Professional player Ebony Kenney wrote:
\u201cPlaying the @WPT ladies event today, and Dave here is the only man. (Filmed w/permission!)\n\nWhile we appreciate the dead money, I really wish men would get what these events stand for.\n\nSo I put a $300 bounty on his head and Tamra & Noah Piderit matched it. \ud83e\udd73\ud83e\udd73\n\nLet\u2019s get him.\u201d— Ebony Kenney | Poker & Purposeful Pleasure (@Ebony Kenney | Poker & Purposeful Pleasure) 1682807660
Professional poker player Charlie Carrel added:
\u201c1) Hilarious that he won.\n\n2) It pokes fun at the idea that anybody can identify as a woman and be allowed to enter women's spaces. \n\nIt's a real issue that people are taking advantage of in many different areas, including sports, prisons, and changing areas. This has lead to\u2026\u201d— Charlie Carrel (@Charlie Carrel) 1682884502
Believe it or not, stuff like this has happened before.
According to the New York Post, former World Series of Poker champion Abraham Korotki entered the women's-only tournament and took home the pot of $20,982, beating all the women he was competing with.
We just wonder if the irritated women playing with Hughes managed to maintain their poker faces?
