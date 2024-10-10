Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from professional tennis, and fans of the sports star expressed their heartbreak at the news.

In a video released via his social media, the 38-year-old posted an emotional message where he broke the news of his retirement after a hugely successful career spanning 23 years in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles.

"Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," Nadal said at the beginning of the video.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations," he said.

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

"But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.

"And I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."

As a record-breaking 14-time French Open winner, Nadal was known as the "King of Clay" due to the achievements he accomplished on the surface, winning 112 of his 116 major matches at the tournament.

The Spaniard also won the US Open four times, and Wimbledon twice (2008 and 2010), as well as Olympic gold and four Davis Cups.

However, Nadal has been plagued with injury in recent years with him sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open in early 2023, causing him to miss the French Open later in the year and requiring an operation

In the last two seasons, Nadal only played 23 matches due to fitness issues and was defeated in the opening round at Roland Garros by Alexander Zverev earlier this year.

During the Paris Olympics, Nadal represented Spain where he suffered a second-round defeat in the men's singles tournament, while he paired up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and they reached the quarter-finals.

But Nadal isn't quite finished with professional tennis just yet as he is set to play for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," he said in the video, and described it as a fitting to his career due to it being "one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004".

Social media users around the world have shared their heartbreak at the news of Nadal's retirement.

Fellow tennis star and friend, Roger Federer wrote: "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour."

While Aussie tennis player Nick Kyrgios urged Nadal not to retire as he wants to play him "one last time".

Though Kyrgios followed up with a tribute: "We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and good luck with whatever comes next."

Roland-Garros said "14 thanks for the million of memories."

Former Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic described Nadal as a "true legend."

"Congrats on your incredible career - tennis will miss you!"









While British tennis player Katie Boulter says both she and all of us "refuse this application to retire".

"An incredible race and true inspiration to me and all athletes of this generation. Thanks for everything Rafa!" Formula One driver, Esteban Ocon commneted.

Here are some more of the best reactions:

























How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings