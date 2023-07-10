Cara Delevingne mocked by Formula One pundit in viral interview fail

Cara Delevingne raised eyebrows at yesterday's British Grand Prix (9 July), after she refused to speak to commentator Martin Brundle on live TV, creating a seriously awkward moment.

The model appeared on the grid at Silverstone where she was approached by Sky Sports asking for a 'quick chat', to which she politely shook her head and said "no".

“Well the deal is everyone has to speak on the grid", Brundle responds, before Delevingne says she 'can't hear anything'.

The disgruntled presenter then quipped into the mic: “All right, well I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters