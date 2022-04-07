Returning to Augusta after a year-long hiatus, Tiger Woods has all eyes on him at the Masters - and microphones too, apparently.

While lining up a putt on the ninth hole, Woods let out a frustrated "oh f*** off" upon realizing his stroke was not strong enough to make it a fairway slope to the green.

The five-time Masters winner was seemingly unaware of the hot mic. Unfortunately, some live broadcasts were unable to censor the quick statement before it aired.

But fans seemed to find the bit of profanity as an endearing sign that the champion golfer is back and ready to play.

"“Oh f*** off” Tiger Woods cursing at The Masters. He’s officially BACK," a Twitter user said.

"Tiger Woods hot mic! “Ah f*** off” He’s back baby!!" Another Twitter user chimed in.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Woods' participation in this year's Masters comes just 13 and a half months after the golfer was in a serious car accident that almost left him with an amputated leg. Woods was driving at an estimated 84 mph last February when his SUV hit a tree.

Fans were unsure if the famed golfer would ever play again but after crowds witnessed the 46-year-old practicing on Monday, the answer was seemingly yes.

Woods confirmed in a news conference later on Tuesday he would be playing.

Those attending the Masters hope to witness Woods' comeback to the likeness of his 2019 return. Woods managed to win his fifth Masters trophy after an 11-year hiatus from the professional game.

Woods finished the front nine with an even par score of 36.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.