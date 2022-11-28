The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay in Qatar was briefly interrupted - when a fan ran out onto the field wielding a Pride flag.
On Monday (28 November), footage from Lusail Stadium shows the fan, who donned a blue Superman t-shirt with “Save Ukraine” written on the front, made his way onto the pitch in the second half of the game.
His t-shirt also had the phrase “respect for Iranian woman” written on the back, referencing the anti-regime protests occurring in Iran in the recent months.
It was also apparent that the fan was unapologetically holding the rainbow flag in support of the LGBT+ community.
Security guards chased him across the field as he held the flag above his head before he was tackled to the ground, which made the flag drop to the ground. He was then led away.
Soon after, the match’s referee picked up the flag after it was dropped.
Once people online saw the footage, they commended the fan’s act of courage in representing human rights.
\u201cThis man literally risked his life to wave the Rainbow flag at the World Cup. Being gay in Qatar is a criminal offense punishable by 3 years in prison, and in some instances death. \nhttps://t.co/mK9sSjEDcA\u201d— Def Noodles (@Def Noodles) 1669669318
\u201cWhat a hero!\n\n#SaveUkraine #rainbowflag #RespectforIranianWomen #Fifa #WorldcupQatar2022 #PORURU\u201d— echo24.de (@echo24.de) 1669668584
\u201cBrave man.\n\nThe pitch invader during the Portugal-Uruguay match was holding a rainbow flag.\n\nThe front of his shirt read 'Save Ukraine' and the back read 'Respect For Iranian Women'\n\n#WorldcupQatar2022\u201d— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPN Australia & NZ) 1669668017
\u201ctotal respect to the guy who ran through the field with a rainbow flag \ud83c\udf08\u201d— Ana\u2077\ud83c\udf47 INDIGO D-3\ud83d\udc99 (@Ana\u2077\ud83c\udf47 INDIGO D-3\ud83d\udc99) 1669669390
\u201c@26SamMx I think the guy with the rainbow flag is the man of the match\u201d— World Cup Goals (@World Cup Goals) 1669668156
\u201cI mean this anonymous person is kinda putting his life on the line. Running onto the pitch with a rainbow flag, a t-shirt with the caption \u201cSave Ukraine\u201d in the front and \u201cRespect Iranian Women\u201d on the back while the supposed heroes were afraid of receiving a yellow card\u201d— laMari80 \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 cis\u2640\ufe0f she/her (@laMari80 \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 cis\u2640\ufe0f she/her) 1669666467
\u201cFella runs on the pitch with rainbow flag, commentator said they weren't going to glorify it by showing any more of it yet tv companies were happy to show a player getting life saving treatment at the last international tournament \ud83e\udd10\u201d— The Lad's Dad (@The Lad's Dad) 1669667403
\u201c-Rainbow Flag\n-Save Ukraine \n-Respect Iranian Woman\n\nFair fucking play to him\u201d— El Steve-o \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddfe (@El Steve-o \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddfe) 1669667255
\u201cI hope that pitch invader with the rainbow flag becomes the face of the World Cup just to piss off those backward Qatari fucks\u201d— Ricky Harries (@Ricky Harries) 1669666845
\u201cLegend!! \n\nRainbow flag, Save Ukraine and Respect for Iran Woman t-shirt\u2026 the guys got huge balls!! Fair play!!\u201d— Jingle Baztastic \ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84 (@Jingle Baztastic \ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84) 1669666835
\u201cLove the fact that even though the TV camera deliberately didn\u2019t focus on the pitch invader carrying the rainbow flag, the referee picked it up ensuring it got international coverage!\n\n#PORURU\u201d— Kit Yates (@Kit Yates) 1669666468
\u201cThe world cup announcers not even acknowledging that a fan just ran on the field with a rainbow flag is really disgusting. That fan was the bravest person on the pitch by far. #WorldCup2022\u201d— I'mNotTalking (@I'mNotTalking) 1669666349
Qatar has a contentious history surrounding human rights and anti-LGBT+ laws, which has been highlighted as a result of the country becoming the football tournament’s host company.
Football captains from the nations, including Wales and England, were barred from donning OneLove armband at matches or face being booked if they went against the ruling.
Welsch Captain Gareth Balewas planning to wear the rainbow armband during the tournament in support.
Alongside Wales and England, other captains from the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, and Germany had also planned to sport the armbands to “promote inclusion” and speak out against “discrimination of any kind.”
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar under Islamic State Sharia law, and people can receive seven years in jail.
