WrestleMania 40 - live results from Night One

WrestleMania XL - the 40th edition of the star-studded Wrestling event will be headlined by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and of course, The Rock, over two nights on both April 6th and 7th live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

The exceptional card puts three of the four stars in main event action on both nights, as The Rock and Reigns team up on night 1 to face Rhodes and Rollins with a match stipulation that will alter the conditions under which Reigns V Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is played out.

There's also plenty of drama outside of the men's main event - Rhea Ripley will face stiff competition from Becky Lynch to hold onto her Women's World Championship after running the show for a year. Gunther will also risk his record reign as Intercontinental Champion against plucky underdog Sami Zayn. Logan Paul faces a dramatic bout against both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton as a strong stable of pedigree talent looks to bully the up-and-coming superstar United States Champion to claim the gold.

We'll have all the updates for you from now until the bell rings out for the last time on the 7th in our live blog below.

WrestleMania - Night 1

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. If Rock and Reigns win, the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules).

Women's World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Brotherly love for Cody Rhodes Former WWE Star Goldust - and half-brother of tonight's main eventer Cody Rhodes - Dustin Rhodes has wished 'The American Nightmare' all the best ahead of his clash with The Bloodline tonight. We're around 30 mins out from Wrestlemania 40!

First Wrestlemania without Vince McMahon Vince McMahon isn't in charge anymore at WWE - after being ousted following some extremely serious allegations of sexual misconduct. This makes Wrestlemania 40 the very first Wrestlemania without McMahon at the helm of the promotion.

Fans swarm on Wrestlemania You ready? We are. So are the hordes of faithful fans waiting in Philadelphia...

Night One big match odds Here's some odds for you from SkyBet ahead of tonight's entertainment...

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock 2/9) v Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins (11/4)

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (1/4) v Becky Lynch (11/4)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (8/13) v Sami Zayn (6/5)

Becky Lynch looks forward Becky Lynch faces a tall-order later on as she faces the indomitable Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.

She's at least looking forward to it...

Remembering Bray Wyatt

NXT has been putting on a SHOW NXT's Stand and Deliver is an incredible pre-Wrestlemania watch. Here's the results from the show: Joe Gacy beat Shawn Spears.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Bron Brekker & Baron Corbin (C) beat Nathan Frazer and Axiom North American Championship: Oba Femi (C) beats Josh Briggs and Dijak Thea Hail, Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan beat Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Izzi Dame NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez beats Lyra Valkyria (C) NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) beats Tony D'Angel Trick Williams beats Carmelo Hayes

Are you ready? The Rock is. Tonight's 'Final Boss' for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins says he wants to finish a story. Are you ready? We'll have all the results and live reaction to tonight's matches right here on our live blog. Stay tuned

Jade Cargill pays praise to fans ahead of Wrestlemania Jade Cargill has taken the time to praise waiting fans at today's WWE media event: "I know it is late but I must note today showed me that it is all worth it," said Cargill on X. "Thank you to everyone who showed up. I do apologize to the people I wasn't able to meet however you will never go unnoticed. Time is money and I appreciate you guys spending time in line."



LA Knight attacks AJ Styles at WWE Media Day Smackdown is going to be interesting tonight...

Michael Cole drops a tribute to Wrestlemania

Japanese Star hits town!

WWE stars victorious at GCW Bloodsport Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey came out on top in rare non-WWE appearances as they showed up at Bloodsport. Baszler took on TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich in a victorious bout while NXT's Dempsey won out over Matt Makowsi.

Want to get hyped for Wrestlemania XL? No, you don't need to watch the 'My Way' promo again.

Where can you watch Wrestlemania XL? US: Peacock, WWE Network UK: TNT Sports Box Office, WWE Network International: WWE Network

What time does Wrestlemania XL start? The action starts at midnight with a kick-off show on both nights - taking UK viewers into Sunday and Monday morning respectively, before the main event starts at 1am UK time. In the US, that's a 7pm ET start on both nights.