TikTok users urge people to stop dangerous boiled egg method

A seemingly innocent food hack is taking over TikTok, with some urging people to stop. It involves poaching or boiling eggs in the microwave, leading to horrific results.

In a string of videos posted to the popular app, people are seen cutting into their microwave-prepped boiled eggs.

One instance from Rafael (@rafaeluccman) shows the terrifying results when his knife makes contact with the egg. A separate clip from Jessenya (@jessenyabenavidez) shows the TikToker biting into a boiled egg before exploding in her mouth.

"Don't boil your eggs in the microwave," she urged followers.

@rafaeluccman cozinha por amor









It comes after a mum-of-two from Manchester shared her horrific ordeal from poaching an egg in the microwave. Chantelle (@chantelleconway2020) explained how she filled a cup up with boiling water before cracking an egg into it and placing it into the microwave for 10-15 seconds.

When she put a spoon in to scoop the egg out, it shot out forcing the boiling water to splash over her face and cause horrific facial burns.

She went on to share updates on how her peeling skin was healing, before urging people to never try it at home.





@chantelleconway2020 ⚠️ warning ⚠️ please please people stop doing ur Porched ￼ eggs in the microwave 💔 I was VERY VERY lucky .Iv now got to just leave it to heal #fypシ





In one update, Chantelle wrote: "Do not make poached eggs in the microwave, I'm very lucky I can still see."

Her TikTok posts were soon inundated with supportive comments with one writing: "Hope you recover quick. This is the way I make poached eggs but i won't be now."

Another added: "Thanks for making this video. I make eggs this way all the time. Like you had no idea it was on this app! Definitely won’t be doing this now. Get well soon!"

