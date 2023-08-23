News reporters get engaged live on air during local news broadcast

Two news reporters got engaged live on air after one coordinated a proposal with the crew to pull off the romantic surprise.

News anchor Cornelia Nicholson (@ceraynicholson) and reporter Riley Nagel (@strangernagespodcast) based in Tennessee first met while working together at the NBC affiliate in Billings, Montana.

So Nagel decided the Local 3 news studio was the perfect place to pop the question.

“Coming up we have the story of two young journalists who just happened to find love in the same industry,

Local 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in the studio with a special report?” Nicholson said appearing confused as to what was going on.

Enter Nagel with a bouquet of flowers, with his engagement ring at the ready.

"That is right Cornelia, I do have a very special report," Nagel said.

"When I first met you, I was very drawn to you," he admitted.

"You have such an amazing personality and you're so bright. You always light up the room when you come in, make everyone laugh and you're incredibly talented."

He then got to the big question as he nervously explained the venue choice before proposing.

"I thought it'd be fitting to ask you this question here since we met in news...Cornelia Nicholson, would you marry me?" as he got down on one knee.

"I'm going to cry," an emotional Nicholson said as she nodded her head to accept, and put her hand out for her now-fiancé to place the ring on her finger.





@ceraynicholson Still at a loss for words😭💍 @Riley Nagel hid this so well. I am so excited for our future together #shesafiance #proposalvideo #engagement #news #chattanooga #localnews #love #wedding #surpriseproposal

"Still at a loss for words @Riley Nagel hid this so well. I am so excited for our future together," Nicholson wrote after posting the clip to TikTok.

The video has received 4.5m views on the platform, with people gushing in the comments about the romantic proposal.

One person said: "I love how they’re keeping their news voices for the proposal."

"A legend! I’ve never seen a news proposal," another person wrote.

Someone else added: Some men are hiding who they’re with and this man is proposing on the news!

“…with a special report?” Loool. Congrats!" a fourth person commented.

