Haliey Welch, better known as the 'hawk-tuah' girl, has disappeared from the internet since the end of 2024, after her cryptocurrency completely bombed, leaving a lot of fans upset.

There's not been a post on Instagram from Welch for five weeks, the last X / Twitter post from her was December 20, and there hasn't been a new episode of the Talk Tuah Podcast since December 3.

Welch shot to viral fame when she was interviewed by TimmandDeeTV in Nashville, Tennessee back in June and responded to one of their questions by saying her iconic "hawk-tuah" catchphrase that quickly took over social media.

She was then everywhere in the second half of 2024 - launching her own merchandise, limited edition Halloween costume collaborations and her own podcast.

But it was a failed cryptocurrency launch that seems to have clipped Welch's wings.

$HAWK token was publicised heavily and quickly rose to a $490 million market cap when launched on December 4 but it absolutely tanked within hours and lost around 95 per cent of its value.

It cost millions collectively to people who had bought the cryptocurrency.

It's understood $HAWK token was the victim of a 'rug pull', where snipers who buy the asset where it's cheaper and instantly sell it where it's more expensive end up making a huge profit, according to CoinMarketCap.

A lawsuit has been filed accusing overHere, its founder Clinton So, social media influencer Alex Larson Schultz and the Tuah The Moon Foundation (which is understood to have overseen the finances of the meme coin) of unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency that was allegedly never properly registered.

OverHere, the platform for $HAWK token, said: "We believed in that vision so much that pushed harder and harder, perhaps through rose-tinted glasses and naivety about others' intentions, even as the project began to unravel."

OverHere went on to say someone who is known as Doc Hollywood "controlled all decisions, fees, treasury" and he charged "15 per cent trading fees (none to overHere), [was] silent during market chaos and ignored calls for transparency".

International Business Times (IBT) reported Schultz, a team member nicknamed Doc Hollywood, denied the allegations.

Welch's last post about this on December 20 on X / Twitter said: "I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected and the broader community.

"I am fully co-operating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable and resolve this matter."

It seems Welch has quietened her presence until the investigation concludes.

Elsewhere, there has been a lot of commentary on the internet about Welch's failed cryptocurrency, including Joe Rogan sharing an unsympathetic take on what happened and one streamer saying her career is already "over".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.