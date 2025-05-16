Millennial parents are always thinking of different ways to discipline their kids, and have recently gone viral for getting them to do one nostalgic dance move in particular...

It's to the tune of "Tell Me" by ‘90s R&B group Dru Hill, whose original members include Sisqó, Nokio, Jazz, and Woody, which at the time peaked at No. 18 on Billboard.

Fast forward almost two decades, and parents who grew up listening to the song are now getting their kids to do the dance from the video whenever they have misbehaved.

Here are some examples from the trend:

TikToker @cardiibrii posted a video where she asked her kid "Whoopin or Dru Hills, pick one" and he chose Dru Hills, where he can then be seen dancing with the other kids.

"These kids been getting on my nerves all day. So we tried the Dru Hill discipline. They were never going to get whipped with a belt for real I just did it for laughs," she added in the caption.

Meanwhile, a video has been circulating of a boy being told by his father that he needs to "control his emotions" and tells him "you know what time it is" as it cuts to "Tell Me" being played with the kid doing the dance.

"That's what you call freestyle parenting right there," said creator Nell (@king.nell), sharing his thoughts on the trend.

"I wish this type of parenting was going on when I was a kid."









"I wish I got 50 Dru Hills instead of an a** whopping," TikToker Kalon Curry joked as he showed off his dance moves.

In the caption, he added: "I would've killed this s*** as a kid."





