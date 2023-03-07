Raging woman loses it at male ballerina for dancing outside church

A woman has been filmed furiously apprehending a male ballerina for dancing topless in front of a church in Sydney, Australia.

Kadeem Hosein, who regularly posts dance videos on TikTok, was giving an elegant performance, when the stranger came up and interrupted.

"Can you record somewhere else, not in front of the house of the Lord?" she says, calling it an 'abomination'.

"Or you could just wait five minutes and I'll be finished", Hosein politely responds, while his friend backs up that he's 'in a public space'.

