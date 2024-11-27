Expert warns against lip gloss phone case trend

A lip gloss phone case has been the ultimate fashion accessory trend this year, but an expert has warned how this can potentially cause damage to your device.

Phone cases have become a kind of fashion accessory in recent years - after all, it's on display when you're taking mirror selfies for social media or when you're taking a phone call.

Plus, popular figures such as Hailey Bieber and Molly Mae Hague have also been showing their lip gloss phone cases, causing people to be influenced into getting the popular item themselves.

Bieber’s beauty brand, Rhode, started the trend as the business began to sell phone cases designed with a built-in groove to place your lip gloss in.

Despite it being a trending item, experts at Compare and Recycle say this kind of case isn't ideal for our smartphones.

“Adding a compartment for lip gloss compromises the case’s structure, often creating thinner or weaker areas to make room for the storage,” they explained.

“The design sacrifices protective materials and shock-absorbing elements to accommodate the lip gloss holder, so the phone is more vulnerable to damage from drops or impacts, particularly on the side with the compartment.”



Then there's the lip gloss which has the consistency of a liquid or cream so could leak or smear onto the phone and spread over the buttons, ports, or speakers - and given these are sensitive parts of the device this would be far from ideal.

If the gloss gets into these crevices then it could result in functionality problems over time, and reduce its value (and that's not something you want to hear if you're attempting to sell or trade it).

The experts noted that the difference in resale price between a working and broken smartphone is £140 ($175).

"So, it can put you significantly out of pocket if you opt for phone accessories that could damage your device," they added.

Instead, experts recommend keeping your lip gloss in a separate pouch and using a durable, high-quality phone case - while it might not be the most stylish, it means you're phone is better protected.

Elsewhere, 1 in 5 Brits use the phone in the shower and expert have revealed worrying effects of the widespread habit, and experts have also delivered a health warning against doom scrolling on the toilet.

