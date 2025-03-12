The TikToker behind arguably one of the biggest tracks of last year has made an unexpected confession about the song that propelled her to fame - and has us questioning everything we thought we knew.

'It's 9pm on a f****** Friday, get the f*** up, we're going to Hï, let's go' were the lyrics that could be heard on every TikTok FYP in 2024, as people shared their wildest party clips over the top of it.

The hit, which became known as 'Let's Go' after it was remixed by David Guetta and Jaden Bojsen, references the iconic Ibiza nightclub, Hï, which plays home to the world's biggest DJs and parties every summer - it's even got a few 'Number One Nightclub In The World' accolades under its belt too.

@davidguetta This is how we did it last friday at @Hï Ibiza when @Jaden Bojsen joins me on stage to perform our track 🔥🔥🔥 #newmusic #electronicmusic #summer2024

The song has essentially become a wake-up call for anyone tired of their friends staying in when they want to go on a wild night out as soon as the weekend rolls around.

And Sami Brielle, one of TikTok's new favourite influencers, is the voice behind the wisdom, and has gone on to become recognised everywhere off the back of the track being blasted at clubs and festivals around the world, even reaching number one in the Beatport charts - she's become the internet's unofficial face of Hï.

Except - she's never actually been to the club.

In a new video that's been viewed more than one million times, Brielle confesses that secretly, despite the song's success, she's yet to go to Ibiza and have the Hï experience she's been dreaming of.

"I'm the 'let's go to Hï girl and I've never gone to Hï", she tells the camera, admitting that she wanted to go last summer during the height of the song's success, but it was just too expensive.

@samibrielle2 Replying to @Tri Huynh @Hï Ibiza I want to be inside u #letsgo #housemusic

In a message to the club itself, she adds: "My song about your club has over 100 million streams and one billion views on TikTok, so I kind of feel like ya'll should fly me out."

Questioning whether her royalties from the track could pay for her to go, she told a commenter: "Music money takes a while to come in actually, you only get paid out royalties every six months."

"They are playing ur music without flying u out? Disrespectful", another added.

Others joked that they could "already tell" she'd never been as the club doesn't open until 11:30pm, rather than the 9pm the song suggests.

"If they can do it for the 'looking for a man in finance' girl they can do it for you", another person pointed out.

No doubt we'll spot her on the dance floor very soon.

