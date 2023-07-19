Mary Berry reveals she recently went on secret Ibiza holiday and partied at Pacha

Despite being the nation's sweetheart and 88 years old, Mary Berry has opened up about a recent trip to Ibiza which saw her party the night away in one of the island's most iconic clubs.

It was just weeks ago that chef James Martin claimed that he'd gone partying in Spain with the Great British Bake Off host, and now Berry has finally confirmed it.

"We had one place we wanted to go to, and it was Pacha", she confessed on Waitrose's Dish podcast. "It was like a rabbit warren and it was good fun, and I know what goes on inside."

