Luke Evans shares ultimate guide to spending summer in Ibiza

Actor, Luke Evans, has exclusively shared with us his guide to having the summer of a lifetime in Ibiza.

While a part-time resident on the Balearic island, he's also currently out there launching BDXY's new collaboration with Nobu Ibiza Bay, and has been visiting since he was in his early twenties (where he admits frequenting DC-10).

However, now the Beauty and The Beast star is all about the finer things in life, and would choose Ibiza Old Town over San Antonio any day.

"My favourite Ibiza moment is sailing over to Formentera with friends, having a lunch, having a swim, falling asleep on the way back just as the sun is about to set", he tells us.

"It's the most magical thing you'll ever see."

Evans doesn't frequent the island's club scene anymore, but says his pick of DJs to go and see this year has to be South African Grammy winner, Black Coffee.