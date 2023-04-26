The viral 'If I were a fish' TikTok song explained

From Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers' License, GAYLE's 'ABCDEFU', Lizzy McAlpine's 'ceilings' as well as Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux's 'Jiggle Jiggle', a number of songs have had success thanks to exposure on TikTok.

And the latest track to go viral is a song called 'If I were a fish,' written by singer Corook and their partner Olivia Barton.

In a video that now has 13.9m views, Corook and Barton sing the song while Corook plays their acoustic guitar to the tune.

"If I were a fish and you caught me / You'd say "Look at that fish" / Shimmering in the sun / Such a rare one / Can't believe that you caught one," the beginning of the song goes.



For the post caption, Corook provides some context as to how the song was made.

"I was having a very emotional day, feeling insecure and out of place. So I cried to Olivia and after feeling through it, we wrote this song in 10 minutes to remember the joy in being different," the caption read.





Since sharing a video of the song, the musician's video have received nearly 14m views from people who were warmed by the song's meaning.

One person said: "I physically cannot scroll away. This song is a serotonin factory."

"This turned my entire day around y’all are so joyful," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "The song can cure world sadness, im sure of it."

"If happiness and comfort was a song," a fourth person commented.

After this, the song was released on streaming platforms with additional verses and fans continued to show love for the song.

Meanwhile, Corook posted a TikTok of their surprise pop-up at Washington Square Park where a big group of fans listened to the singer play.

