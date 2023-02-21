Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian just teamed up for most unexpected duet

In case you needed further proof that Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok videos are elite, they’ve now teamed up with Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon for the ultimate dance trend.

On Monday, Kardashian, 42, and West, 9, posted two videos to their shared TikTok account, kimandnorth. featuring Carey and her 11-year-old daughter.

The first video featured the two young girls imitating Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Cannon, playing the part of Rihanna wore an all-red outfit and lip-synced to Work while West played one of the backup dancers, crawling on the floor and dancing.

“We love you Rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North,” the caption read.

But in the second video, the moms decided to make an appearance as they sang and danced to Carey’s hit song It’s a Wrap.

As the two young girls performed the popular TikTok dance, Carey and Kardashian made a quick appearance before their daughters moved them out of frame.

“It’s a wrap! But never for us,” the caption read.

Carey also posted the video to her account.

@kimandnorth It’s a wrap! But never for us!

The collaborative video was unexpected as Kardashian and Carey have a shared dating history with Nick Cannon, making some wonder if there was drama between the two women. But whether or not there is beef, it seems to be water on the bridge now.

"The duo we never knew we needed," one commenter wrote.

"This is ADORABLE!" Another person wrote.

Some noted how West was quick to shove Kardashian out of the video while Cannon did not push her mother.

"Roe didn't really want to push her Mom for real," one person wrote.

"You see she knew better than to push Mariah like that," another person said.

@kimandnorth We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North

Kardashian has been an active part of her daughter's TikTok videos.



Recently, the two have posted a few transformation and makeup videos. One of which went viral for West dressing up like her dad, Kanye West.

