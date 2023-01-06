North West is dad Kanye's twin as she dresses up as rapper on TikTok

North West has left fans double-taking after the nine-year-old dressed up as dad Kanye West for a TikTok video.

She appeared alongside Kim Kardashian as they lip synced to the rapper's song 'Bound', and North sported a beard and hat, bearing significant resemblance to her dad.

However, some viewers were quick to point out the video was 'odd' especially as Kanye had previously caused public drama with his family over his children being allowed to use TikTok.

