Rapper and actor Method Man has gone viral after making a surprise cameo in TikTok star, Jordan Howlett, aka Jordan The Stallion's latest video.

Howlett, who has shot to fame since he started posting content in 2020 and now has more than 12 million followers on TikTok alone has long been compared to Method Man due to the pair bearing a striking resemblance to each other.

Howlett, who spent a period homeless while trying to pursue a dream of becoming a baseball player, has become a household name in recent months with his straight-faced selfie videos.

One of his biggest videos to date was one where he claimed to be Gen Z in response to a report that Gen Z is ageing faster than millennials.

Howlett has continued that bit with his video with Method Man where the two quash rumours that they are related. The sketch doesn't end there though.

Despite claiming that they aren't related the two appear to dress very similarly and even have a secret recipe book. The video ends with them making bread together which leads Howlett to speculate that they are related.

@jordan_the_stallion8 Put the dough in the refrigerator for 24 hours and then after cooking based it with butter, garlic and salt #fypシ





The video has already had more than 3 million views and people can't believe that he managed to the Wu-Tang Clan rapper to appear in the short sketch.

One person said: "Broooo you got Method Man?!?! Gen X here and this is gold."

Another added: "Method Man looks older and younger than u at the same time. Idk if that makes sense.

A third wrote: "I mean I didn’t think u were related to method man … until I saw u next to him in this video."

A fourth commented: "This is like a Superbowl commercial level of a TikTok. like how did you get THEEE method man?!?!?!"

