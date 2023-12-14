People are confused about North Sea videos appearing all over their TikTok feed

TikTok's For You page is based on our interests and interactions, but sometimes the algorithm can leave us scratching our heads - with a recent example being an abundance of North Sea videos.

The North Sea has somehow found its way onto many people's For You pages, with clips showing just how perilous the conditions can be out there.

And if that wasn't enough to display the dangers of the sea, the song used in these videos is 'Hoist The Colours' from the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End but with eerie bass vocalists to make viewers feel even more uneasy.

The viral videos appear to have originated with the TikTok account @ukdestinations which has focused its attention instead on the sea between Great Britain, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

One of the account's most popular videos with 21m views explains what "Thalassophobia" is along with fearful clips showing the menacing waves, from the point of view on board a boat or ship.





@ukdestinations The last clip will truly shock you😳 Do you have Thalassophobia? 🌊 Thalassophobia is an intense fear of large and/or deep bodies of water, such as oceans, seas and lakes. The word itself has Greek origins with 'phobia' meaning 'fear' and 'thalasso' meaning 'sea'. #northsea #ocean #adventure #explore #fyp

"Thalassophobia is an intense fear of large and/or deep bodies of water, such as oceans, seas and lakes. The word itself has Greek origins with 'phobia' meaning 'fear' and 'thalasso' meaning 'sea'," the video text reads.

People have been sharing their thoughts on North Sea-tok.

One person said: "The way this gives me anxiety to watch but yet I continue to watch, stay safe out there to all in the North Sea."

"After watching this I most definitely have that fear so thanks for that," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "The song scares me more than the videos."

"I love North Sea TikTok," a fourth person commented.

Due to the abundance of North Sea content on TikTok, has led people to make videos to question where anyone else has these kinds of clips popping up on their For You page.

"Anyone else on North Sea TikTok," @mcournoyer6, as a guy in the clip did a rendition of the bass vocalists singing 'Hoist The Colours' which now has 1.5m views.





@mcournoyer6 Life at sea isnt for everyone #fypシ #comedy #fyp #northsea

"Enough of this sound and enough of these North Sea TikTok videos," TikToker Chris Olsen said.





"Why is TikTok making me feel like the North Sea is something I should be fearing daily in my everyday life like it's a present threat that I'm somehow going to end up in the North Sea."

He added: "It does look scary though."

