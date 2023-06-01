TikTok star Chris Olsen suffered an embarrassing blunder during a recent flight, after he sat listening to the Titanic soundtrack - before realising Kate Winslet was sat in front of him.

The creator says his headphones 'failed to connect to his phone' before he began blaring out 'My Heart Will Go On', and admitted he needs to "start paying more attention to surroundings” because he “cannot keep embarrassing [himself] like this”.

What's more, the actor was staring at him during the ordeal, and he only realised who it was when he moved seats. Awkward.

